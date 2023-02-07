Hailie Jade’s Big Sis Alaina Scott Shares Rare Photos Together After Engagement News: ‘Pure Bliss’

Following the news that Hailie Jade Mathers is engaged, her older sister, Alaina Marie Scott, took to Instagram to share the news. In the Feb. 6 post, Alaina, 29, shared photos of her and her husband going on trips and with Hailie, 27, and her future spouse, Evan McClintock. “My sis is finally engaged,” wrote Alaina. “There [are] not many moments in life that leave you feeling pure bliss, but this has to be one of them. To look at my younger sister and see her living her best life – one that some may think was always easy, has me over the moon.”

“She’s crushing her career right now, crushing being one of my Maid of Honors, crushing her podcast, and everything else that she touches,” continued Alaina. “I have no doubt you’ll crush being a wife, too. You deserve this and more, Hay. Being able to plan my own wedding and now experience this with you takes the cake. Can’t wait for this next chapter of life with the coolest bro in-law – lucky is an understatement. Congrats, you guys!”

“Can’t imagine doing it without you,” commented Hailie on the post. “Love you, sis.”

Hailie Jade, Eminem’s daughter with his ex, Kimberly Anne Scott, announced her engagement earlier on Feb. 6. She shared photos of Evan getting down on one knee with a diamond ring. “Casual weekend recap….” Hailie captioned the Instagram gallery while adding a bit of “love” to her new fiancé. The engagement came roughly seven years after Evan first appeared on Hailie’s Instagram. Since then, he’s made frequent appearances on her social media. Fans can now expect to see more of him in the future.

Fans can also expect Alaina to be involved in Hailie’s wedding. Alaina is the biological daughter of Kim’s twin sister, Dawn Scott. Eminem (b. Marshall Mathers) and Kim adopted Alaina when Dawn while she struggled with substance abuse. It was a struggle she sadly lost, fatally overdosing in 2016. “My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004. “Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Similarly, Eminem adopted Stevie Laine, the biological daughter of Kim and Eric Hartter, in 2005. Eric passed away in 2020 at age 40 after his own battle with drug addiction. Stevie came out as nonbinary in 2021. They announced that they would use “they/she” pronouns at first but uses “all pronouns” now.

Eminem, 50, hasn’t made a public comment on his daughter’s engagement, but by judging the close bond that Slim has with his girl, one can assume that he’s happy for her.