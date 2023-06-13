Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott, 30, Marries Matt Moeller In Embellished Mermaid Wedding Dress

Eminem‘s family just grew by one. The 50-year-old rapper just gained a son-in-law, as his oldest daughter Alaina Scott, 30, married her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller over the weekend on Jun. 9. The bride wore an elegant white mermaid gown by Katerina Bocci and took to Instagram on Jun. 12 to officially announce that she was no longer a bride-to-be. “June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours,” Alaina captioned the carousel of wedding photos.

Days after her Detroit, Michigan wedding, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a video of her getting ready for her big day. Also in the clip, Alaina showed off her final look complete with her husband, Matt, by her side. “Love, Mr & Mrs Moeller,” she captioned the video on Jun. 13. Eminem’s daughter wed her longtime beau with her sister, Hailie Jade Mathers, 27, as her maid of honor, per E! News.

Alaina and Matt, 29, have been together since college. Matt was even there on her graduation day from Oakland University, as seen in the cute kissing pic she posted following her big day. Matt got down on one knee in Dec. 2021 on a rooftop terrace at The Monarch Club in Detroit. “this moment. this life,” the social media influencer wrote alongside a carousel of snaps from their engagement. ” yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU”.

Just a few months earlier, they celebrated their seventh anniversary. Alaina celebrated their anniversary by sharing a professional shot of them cuddling up to one another in black attire. “While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same – you are my favorite person. You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY,” she captioned the tribute post, which can be seen here.

Alaina is one of Eminem’s two adopted children. Her biological mother is Dawn Scott, the sister of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott. Kim shares Hailie with Eminem, who was born in 1995 ahead of their marriage. Alaina’s mom, Dawn, unfortunately, died in 2016 from a suspected drug overdose. “I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie. I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” the Super Bowl hitmaker told Rolling Stone in 2004. “Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Eminem has name-dropped all of his kids in his music. Alaina was included in his 2004 hit “Mockingbird”, in which he rapped, “Lainie, uncle’s crazy ain’t he? / Yeah, but he loves you girl and you better know it / We’re all we got in this world.”

Alaina celebrated her bridal shower at a Top Golf location in March, hinting that her wedding was right around the corner. She also revealed it was a shower for both her and her future hubby. “bridal shower, but make it fun,” she captioned a picture of herself and Matt smiling on their pre-wedding celebration. “celebrated our love yesterday by having a co-ed shower at @topgolf … feeling real blessed and lucky to have every single person in our lives.”