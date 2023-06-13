Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott, 30, Marries Matt Moeller In Embellished Mermaid Wedding Dress

Alaina Scott walked down the aisle & married her longtime partner, Matt Moeller, over the weekend of Jun. 9. She took to Instagram days later to show off her stunning wedding dress.

By:
,
Reading Time: 3 minutes
June 13, 2023 10:00PM EDT
Eminem
View gallery
Eminem Eminem performs at the BET Awards on in Los Angeles BET Awards Show, Los Angeles, USA
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - An Extremely rare sighting of rapper Eminem with his daughter Hailie Jade as they depart rehearsals for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Eminem and Hailie are typically never photographed together. Eminem who just turned 50 on October 17 was seen dressed causally as he left rehearsals with his oldest daughter. The rapper also shares daughter, Alaina Scott and son Stevie Laine Scott with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. Eminem will be inducted into the hall of fame today, November 5th along with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon among others being honored. Pictured: Eminem, Hailie Jade BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Flash / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - An Extremely rare sighting of rapper Eminem with his daughter Hailie Jade as they depart rehearsals for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Eminem and Hailie are typically never photographed together. Eminem who just turned 50 on October 17 was seen dressed causally as he left rehearsals with his oldest daughter. The rapper also shares daughter, Alaina Scott and son Stevie Laine Scott with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. Eminem will be inducted into the hall of fame today, November 5th along with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon among others being honored. Pictured: Eminem, Hailie Jade BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Flash / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Eminem‘s family just grew by one. The 50-year-old rapper just gained a son-in-law, as his oldest daughter Alaina Scott, 30, married her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller over the weekend on Jun. 9. The bride wore an elegant white mermaid gown by Katerina Bocci and took to Instagram on Jun. 12 to officially announce that she was no longer a bride-to-be. “June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours,” Alaina captioned the carousel of wedding photos.

Days after her Detroit, Michigan wedding, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a video of her getting ready for her big day. Also in the clip, Alaina showed off her final look complete with her husband, Matt, by her side. “Love, Mr & Mrs Moeller,” she captioned the video on Jun. 13. Eminem’s daughter wed her longtime beau with her sister, Hailie Jade Mathers, 27, as her maid of honor, per E! News.

Alaina and Matt, 29, have been together since college. Matt was even there on her graduation day from Oakland University, as seen in the cute kissing pic she posted following her big day. Matt got down on one knee in Dec. 2021 on a rooftop terrace at The Monarch Club in Detroit. “this moment. this life,” the social media influencer wrote alongside a carousel of snaps from their engagement. ” yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU”.

Just a few months earlier, they celebrated their seventh anniversary. Alaina celebrated their anniversary by sharing a professional shot of them cuddling up to one another in black attire. “While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same – you are my favorite person. You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY,” she captioned the tribute post, which can be seen here.

Alaina is one of Eminem’s two adopted children. Her biological mother is Dawn Scott, the sister of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott. Kim shares Hailie with Eminem, who was born in 1995 ahead of their marriage. Alaina’s mom, Dawn, unfortunately, died in 2016 from a suspected drug overdose. “I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie. I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” the Super Bowl hitmaker told Rolling Stone in 2004. “Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Eminem has name-dropped all of his kids in his music. Alaina was included in his 2004 hit “Mockingbird”, in which he rapped, “Lainie, uncle’s crazy ain’t he? / Yeah, but he loves you girl and you better know it / We’re all we got in this world.”

Alaina celebrated her bridal shower at a Top Golf location in March, hinting that her wedding was right around the corner. She also revealed it was a shower for both her and her future hubby. “bridal shower, but make it fun,” she captioned a picture of herself and Matt smiling on their pre-wedding celebration. “celebrated our love yesterday by having a co-ed shower at @topgolf … feeling real blessed and lucky to have every single person in our lives.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad