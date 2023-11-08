Dean McDermott Spotted Kissing GF Lily Calo Amid Ex Tori Spelling’s New Romance With Ryan Cramer

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Dean McDermott enjoyed a romantic outing with his girlfriend, Lily Calo, after Tori Spelling revealed she has a new man in her life. Dean, 56, and Lily, 32, were recently photographed holding hands and kissing outside a donut shop in Los Angeles. The Canadian actor had on a white T-shirt with a skull graphic and a pair of blue jeans, while his girlfriend, who is an account executive at Los Angeles’ Conscious Community Global, wore a blank top top and jeans. The couple looked so in love as they packed on the PDA during their coffee run.

Dean and Lily started dating after Dean announced his split from Tori, 50, in June after 17 years of marriage. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” Dean captioned the post, which he later deleted. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

Four months after the announcement, Dean was first photographed holding hands with Lily at an L.A. area welfare office on October 10. They’ve been seen packing on the PDA on several outings since then, confirming that they are a romantic item. The two have not confirmed when they first met, but a LinkedIn post from Lily’s company, Conscious Community Global, revealed a photo of Lily and Dean sitting at a table with its development team.

Tori, meanwhile, has debuted a new relationship of her own with advertising CEO Ryan Cramer. Photos of the mother-of-five and Ryan locking lips landed on the Daily Mail on November 1. The following day, an US Weekly report revealed that Tori met Ryan through work and she “reached out” to him after her breakup with Dean. The outlet also reported that Tori “is really excited” about her new relationship with Ryan and doesn’t care that people think he looks like Dean.

Tori and Dean share children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. After the couple split, Tori moved into a motel, an RV, and then a $18,000/per month rental home with her kids.