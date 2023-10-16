Who Is Dean McDermott’s Rumored Girlfriend Amid Tori Spelling Separation? What We Know About Lily Calo

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Dean McDermott sparked dating rumors with a new woman four months after separating from his estranged wife, Tori Spelling. So, who is Lily Calo, and is she in a relationship with Dean? Keep reading to learn everything we know so far about Lily.

Who Is Lily Calo?

Lily is a senior account executive at Los Angeles’ Conscious Community Global, per Page Six. The outlet pointed out that Lily’s LinkedIn page was deactivated shortly after photos of her with Dean surfaced. Previously, she worked in Texas as the gallery director and co-founder of Canvas.

Before she moved to California, Lily spoke about her future goals during a resurfaced interview from 2021.

“I was a shy kid from the East Coast with the humble goal of seeing the entire world and learning about as many other cultures as I could,” the New Jersey native said at the time. “I knew one way I could do this would be through the arts, but felt I was not an artist in any traditional sense. I eventually discovered my art was within writing and that reading ironically brought me out of my shell.”

Are Dean McDermott and Lily Calo Dating?

In early October, Lily and Dean were photographed holding hands while standing in line outside of a welfare office. It appeared that the Canadian native was seeking financial assistance for himself. However, it is still unclear whether or not he and Lily are dating.

Though the two have not confirmed when they first met, a LinkedIn post from Lily’s company, Conscious Community Global, revealed a photo of Lily and Dean sitting at a table with its development team.

“Our creative development team is always striving to deliver something amazing for our community,” the post read, which was shared the same week when Dean and Lily were spotted together. “We are constantly exploring new ideas, technologies, and solutions that can enhance our services. We work collaboratively, passionately, and diligently to ensure the highest quality and satisfaction.”

Why Did Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling Split?

Dean announced his split from Tori in June, with the Open Range actor posting — then deleting — an Instagram statement revealing their separation.

“It’s with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and [five] amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” Dean wrote. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Dean and Tori share children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum has been living in an RV with her kids since Dean posted his statement about his and Tori’s marriage.