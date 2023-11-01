Tori Spelling Spotted Passionately Kissing Advertising Exec Ryan Cramer Amid Ex Dean McDermott’s Romance With Lily Calo

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling, 50, is apparently moving on! In photos you can SEE HERE via Daily Mail, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was seen in a passionate lip lock with Neuron Syndicate Inc. CEO Ryan Cramer during a recent date night in Los Angeles. The mom of five rocked an incredible plunging black top and matching black pants as she reached up for the smooch, with Ryan matching her vibe in a similar black ensemble and an overcoat. In other pics, they were seen walking on the street after reportedly hanging out at Level 8 in downtown Los Angeles. Tori wore her platinum blonde locks down in soft curls, and finished the sexy look with a swipe of bright red lipstick. The duo was also seen holding hands and getting into the same car.

The pics come just two weeks after Tori’s ex Dean McDermott, 56, was seen puckering up at LAX airport with Lily Calo, 32, for an equally passionate kiss. Tori and Dean split in June after 17 years of marriage and five children together. The actress seemingly struggled to find a place to stay following the split, hunkering down in an inexpensive motel with her kids before camping in an RV.

She later settled into a home rental reportedly worth $18k per month, but after evacuating due to a hostage crisis in the tony Woodland Hills neighborhood, she was seen again on the hunt for another nice rental for her and kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6.

Despite the challenges, Tori appears to be in great spirits — she was seen hanging out with her four oldest kids at Universal Studios Hollywood’s epic Halloween Horror Nights event in October, and even celebrated her two eldest kids heading off for homecoming.

A source told ET Online in October that she’s doing her best to provide stability for her children amid the upheaval. She’s “trying to find her footing and doing her best to take care of her kids,” a source told the outlet.