Tori Spelling Poses With Her Kids at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights

Image Credit: Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling, 50, took four of her kids out to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights and posed with them in some super-spooky shots! In photos you can SEE HERE, Tori rocked a Halloween-ready black crop top with sheer sleeves and a pair of low-rise pants. She posed alongside several of the Universal Studios terrifying creatures who roam the Hollywood park after dark, and her four oldest children.

Finn, 11, wore a black graphic t shirt while standing by his mom, and his big brother Liam, 16, stood on his other side. Stella, 15, stood next to Liam, and in front was Hattie, 12. Tori is also mom to Beau, 6, who did not attend the terrifying event. She shares all her kids with ex Dean McDermott.

In another pic, the Beverly Hills 90210 star posed without her kids, with several of the park’s scary characters while showing off her flawless physique. A terrifying doll reached around her neck with a knife as she smiled knowingly, and a demented clown held up a scythe in front of her for the creepy shot.

The fun outing comes amid a tough year for the actress. In June, Dean took to Instagram with an announcement that their marriage of 17 years had come to an end. Though it was later deleted, the couple indeed seem to have gone their separate ways.

In July, the mom of five was seen with her kids at an inexpensive motel due to mold issues in her home, then setting up camp at a Ventura RV park in early August. Later that month, she appeared to have bruising around her face while leaving an L.A. hospital for an unknown illness. “4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much,” she had written via Instagram with a cryptic update. Nevertheless, just three weeks later, she was seen heading to McDonalds while looking healthy and happy.

As for her life as a mom of five, Tori says it can be difficult — but she manages it by managing expectations. “As long as they’re happy, they’re healthy, they’re loved, at the end of the day, I’m like, ‘Okay. Some things fell through the cracks. We didn’t get everything done. Tomorrow’s a new day,'” she told PEOPLE in part, in a 2021 interview.