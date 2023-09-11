Tori Spelling Rocks Crop Top & Jeans on McDonalds Run Amid Dean McDermott Drama & Hospitalization: Photos

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tori Spelling was spotted heading out for a little evening comfort food on Sunday at the golden arches just three weeks after she was seen leaving a hospital for an unknown condition. In photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six, the blonde beauty rocked a gray drop cop with a dark cropped hoodie and a pair of wide-legged, low-rise jeans as she hit up the iconic snack spot for a bite to eat. She wore her long, blonde locks straight and parted down the middle, and literally glowed with minimal makeup. Tori carried a cell phone and finished the look with a pair of cute sneakers.

According to the outlet, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, chatted outside the restaurant chain with an unidentified man, and was also seen at a gas station grabbing soda pop and some Pokémon cards. The pics come amid her split from Dean McDermott, 56, and several weeks after she was photographed with visible bruising leaving a hospital on Aug. 20.

That unfortunate development came after Dean posted, then removed, a split announcement back on June17. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness,” he concluded the post, which was gone by the following day.

Tori subsequently was seen staying at an inexpensive motel in Los Angeles with her five children with Dean, before staying in an RV with them. Meanwhile, a source said in late August that Tori’s hospitalization was likely due to the same reason she’d been staying in an RV — a pesky mold problem at her home.

“Tori is frustrated she’s still dealing with getting sick,” an insider told US Weekly for an August 23 report. “She thought moving out [of the house] would be the solution, but these issues obviously linger for much longer.”