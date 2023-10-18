Tori Spelling’s Ex Dean McDermott Passionately Kisses Apparent New GF Lily Calo at L.A. Airport: Photos

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tori Spelling‘s estranged husband Dean McDermott seemed to confirm his new relationship with Lily Calo in passionate new PDA pics! In photos you can SEE HERE via Daily Mail, Dean, 56, dropped off Lily, 32, at LAX on Tuesday, October 17. He wore a leather jacket with a hoodie as he leaned in for an affectionate lip lock, later helping her hoist her bags from the back of the car. The former gallery director rocked a denim button down shirt and black leisure pants as she prepped for a flight. She finished the look with gold bracelets, a row of earrings, and a pair of tan high-top Vans. In another photo, the dad of seven of took off his eyeglasses to get even closer for another passionate kiss.

The pics come just four months after Dean posted, then removed, a separation announcement. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” the actor wrote via Instagram in June.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Tori was subsequently seen staying in an inexpensive motel with their children before setting up camp with them at an R.V. park in Ventura. She was then seen leaving a hospital after a mystery illness in August, though by October she was in good spirits and attending Halloween Horror Nights with her four eldest children.

Dean was first photographed holding hands with Lily at an L.A. area welfare office on October 10, touching off immediate rumors of a romance.