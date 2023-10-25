Tori Spelling Rocks Crop Top and Baggy Jeans While Shopping for Luxury Home Rentals in Los Angeles

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling, 50, and her five kids appear to be on the hunt for a new luxury rental home, after the actress was forced to evacuate the last one during a hostage crisis in the Woodland Hills neighborhood. In photos you can SEE HERE via Daily Mail, the daughter of late megaproducer Aaron Spelling rocked a blue Nirvana crop top while house hunting with a real estate agent in L.A on Tuesday, October 25. She finished the look with a pair of low-rise oversized black jeans and sneakers, and wore her platinum blonde locks long and parted down the middle for a sleek look. She added a pair of chic shades and layered necklaces to finish the stylish look. The outlet reports that Tori took several home tours during the outing on Tuesday.

The pics come after news emerged that her latest accommodations, a lavishly appointed “fully furnished” home with a guest house, cost upwards of $18k per month to rent. They also come just six days after Tori was photographed evacuating the same home after a neighbor allegedly barricaded himself within a nearby home with a hostage, per PEOPLE. Photos published by Page Six depicted the actress looking concerned while out on the street with other neighbors. The suspect was reportedly arrested, and nobody was hurt in the scary incident.

In any case, the digs are an improvement on the inexpensive motel she was seen staying at with her five kids in July, followed by an RV camping stint in Ventura. Tori and her ex Dean McDermott, 56, split in June after 17 years of marriage. He’s since been spotted holding hands with, and passionately kissing, Lily Calo, 32. The former couple share kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6.

Though Tori was photographed leaving a hospital after a mystery illness in August, she’s since appeared in public looking healthy and vibrant.