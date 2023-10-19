Tori Spelling Evacuates Rental Home With Her 5 Kids After Nearby Hostage Crisis

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling found herself in the midst of a scary police situation near her rental home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 18. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, had to evacuate her home with her five children — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — after a neighbor allegedly barricaded himself inside his house with a hostage, according to PEOPLE. Photos obtained by Page Six showed Tori gathered on the street with other onlookers at the scene of the incident.

Tori, who was dressed in a yellow T-shirt, denim cargo pants, a black beanie, and black sunglasses, reportedly looked “visibly distraught” and “sprinted” to her rental home to find her kids, who she shares with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott. The actress clutched her phone in her hand as she chatted with other neighbors about what was going on. Police told PEOPLE that the suspect was arrested and nobody was harmed.

Tori has been living apart from Dean, 56, ever since the latter announced his split from the former on Instagram in June. “It is with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” Dean wrote in a statement. While he ended up deleting the message one day later, the couple indeed seem to have gone their separate ways.

After splitting from her husband, Tori and her kids moved to an inexpensive motel due to mold issues in her home, before setting up camp at a Ventura RV park in early August. Later that month, she confirmed that she was hospitalized for several days and was missing her “kiddos”, but she didn’t say what she was sick with. Sources told US Weekly that Tori checked into the hospital because she fell ill from the “mold issue” in her home. “She thought moving out [of the house] would be the solution, but these issues obviously linger for much longer,” a source said.

Dean, meanwhile, has been spotted out and about with his new girlfriend, Lily Calo, since announcing that he’s getting divorced from Tori. The lovebirds were first seen together holding hands while standing in line outside of a welfare office in LA on October 10. One week later, Dean was seen dropping Lily off at LAX Airport. The Canadian actor gave the former gallery director a passionate kiss as he helped her get her bags out of the car. Tori has yet to comment on her estranged husband’s new relationship.