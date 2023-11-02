Tori Spelling Reportedly ‘Excited’ About Relationship With Ryan Cramer After Dean McDermott Split

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Sparks are flying! After Tori Spelling, 50, packed on the PDA with Ryan Cramer in a recent photo, a November 2 report from US Weekly revealed her alleged thoughts on their relationship. “Tori met Ryan through work, several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome,” the outlet’s source said. They also claimed that the 90210 alum “reached out” to Ryan following her split from Dean McDermott, 56, earlier this year.

After photos of the mother-of-five and Ryan locking lips landed on the Daily Mail on November 1, fans online compared her new man to her ex. Despite this, the insider claimed that Tori doesn’t care and is “excited” about the fresh start. “Tori is really excited about the new relationship and it doesn’t bother her that people say he looks a lot like Dean,” the source went on. During the date night, Tori was photographed planting a big kiss on Ryan’s lips as she also draped her arms around his neck in L.A.

For her evening out on the town, she rocked a monochromatic black ensemble that featured a low-cut top and flared leggings. Tori completed her outfit with sneakers and a bold red lip. The Neuron Syndicate Inc. CEO looked dapper in a black long-sleeve top and matching black trousers. Ryan tied his date night look together with a black jacket, black boots, and elegant eyewear.

Tori’s estranged spouse confirmed the news of their divorce in a since-deleted Instagram statement on June 16. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” Dean captioned the post. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

He went on to ask for “privacy” for his family before he concluded the statement. “We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this,” he added. “Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Dean and his soon-to-be ex-wife share children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. The ex-couple tied the knot in 2006 before calling it quits this summer. Most recently, Dean was linked to Lily Calo after he was spotted holding hands with her in early October.