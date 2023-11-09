Dean McDermott Reportedly Thinks Tori Spelling’s New Relationship with Ryan Cramer is ‘for Attention’

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are attempting to be “cordial” exes following their split over the summer. An insider told US Weekly on November 9 that the former couple is “on fairly icy terms right now,” but they’re “trying to stay cordial” as they navigate co-parenting their five children amidst their divorce.

Since their split after 17 years of marriage, Dean, 56, and Tori, 50 have been romantically linked to other people. Dean has enjoyed several PDA outings with account executive Lily Calo, while Tori was recently photographed making out with advertising CEO Ryan Cramer.

The US Weekly insider revealed that Dean allegedly doesn’t approve of Tori’s romance with Ryan. “He thinks Tori’s doing this for attention,” the source claimed. Meanwhile, a second insider said that Tori is “having a blast” with Ryan, who she met through work a few months ago.

“Ryan makes her feel energized and happier than she’s been in a long time,” the source explained about the Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s new relationship. “Things got so toxic with Dean, she was walking around in a fog,” they added.

Dean announced his split from Tori in June in a post that he deleted the following day. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” Dean wrote on Instagram at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.” The Canadian actor also asked for “privacy” for his family before he concluded the statement.

After the breakup, Tori struggled to find a place to live with her kids, hunkering down in an inexpensive motel before camping in an RV. She later settled into a home rental reportedly worth $18k per month, but after evacuating due to a hostage crisis in the tony Woodland Hills neighborhood, she was seen again on the hunt for another nice rental for her and kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6.

Tori has also dealt with health issues in the past months. She spent several days in the hospital in August because of a sickness allegedly caused by a mold infestation in her LA rental home. Thankfully, Tori has appeared healthier and happier in recent sightings, especially during her steamy makeout session with her new man.