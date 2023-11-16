Dean McDermott Details Final Blow Out Fight With Ex Tori Spelling Before He Announced Their Split

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Dean McDermott is getting things off his chest. In a new interview published on Thursday, November 16, the reality TV star opened up about the June night things fell apart completely with Tori Spelling after a lengthy 17 years of marriage. “My worst memory with Tori is that last fight when I was drunk and angry,” he told the Daily Mail for part two of the expansive interview, in which he takes accountability for a drinking problem that scared and alienated his now-estranged wife. “It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes.”

He also addressed the impromptu split announcement he says he typed out that same night. “I posted that because I was at the end of my rope,” he told the outlet. “I didn’t know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again. Tori was allegedly blindsided by the post, which he swiftly removed, calling it a “cry for help.”

He claims he was so defeated by it all, that he then took sleeping pills, hoping not to wake up. “I was literally at my wit’s end,” he explained. “That night, I was drinking and I was into my pills. After I sent the post, I took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up. Thank God I did. Thank God I did. Because I would’ve ruined so many lives if I had died.” Dean says he’s now sober after spending much of the summer in rehab.

In part one of the DM interview, Dean expressed regret for what transpired with Tori. “All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy, and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman,” he confessed. “I’m taking accountability for that today. And it’s the biggest amend that I’m ever going to have to make.”

Dean also recently revealed that he hasn’t seen his five children with Tori since June, but the former couple has begun communicating again. Following the split, Tori and her kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 101, and Beau, 6, were seen staying at an inexpensive motel and in an RV park due to an apparent mold problem in their Pasadena rental home. More recently, she took up residence in an $18,000/per month rental home with her kids.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star seems to have moved on with Ryan Cramer, while Dean is in an apparent relationship with Lily Calo.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).