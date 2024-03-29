Tori Spelling Files for Divorce From Dean McDermott After Photos Emerge of Her Crying

Tori Spelling has officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Dean McDermott. Though the two split nearly one year ago, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, filed the paperwork just days after she was photographed crying following what appeared to be an intense meetup with Dean, 57.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Tori filed the paperwork on Friday, March 29. She listed her and Dean’s date of separation as June 17, 2023. As for the reason behind their split, Tori cited the widely used term: “irreconcilable differences.”

Additionally, Tori requested for joint legal custody of her and Dean’s five children — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau — and wants sole physical custody with visitation for the Canadian actor, per the outlet. Tori also requested that Dean pay her legal fees and didn’t mention a prenuptial agreement in the court documents.

The divorce filing comes three days after Tori was photographed breaking down in tears in her car after she and Dean visited a Los Angeles Public Storage unit, according to photos published by Daily Mail. The outlet reported that the exes were sorting their personal belongings at the storage location, and they appeared to have a tense conversation. Tori started crying after Dean left.

The meetup took place weeks after Tori and Dean seemingly developed a healthy co-parenting relationship. Earlier this month, the Due South actor credited the Scary Movie 2 star as his “biggest supporter” during an interview with Page Six.

“She’s a great support for me … we check in with each other every day and keep each other accountable,” Dean explained. “She just really is a great — great help to me.”

Dean elaborated that Tori “just wants me to be happy. Bottom line. And she’s such an incredible woman that way. She’s one of the most generous people I’ve ever met in my life.”

Tori and Dean got married in May 2006. Though they had a few ups and downs in their marriage — including Dean’s revelation that he cheated on Tori — they powered through until the former Chopped Canada host posted, then deleted, an Instagram post announcing his and Tori’s split. He was later spotted with a woman named Lily Calo in October 2023, and Tori was seen kissing Ryan Cramer that same month.