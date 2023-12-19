Dean McDermott Still Hasn’t Seen His Kids After Split from Tori Spelling: Report

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dean McDermott, 57, still hasn’t seen his kids, who include sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11, since before announcing his separation with Tori Spelling, 50, in June, according to a new report. The actor’s five children, who he shares with the actress, have been staying with their mother.

“Tori and Dean have briefly spoken, but the separation and kids situation are still a bit chaotic and are not completely resolved,” a source told Us Weekly. They also added that it’s “very likely” that the twosome will eventually divorce. “It’s a day-by-day process and things are not completely amicable,” they shared.

The insider went on to explain that Dean has talked to his kids over the phone, but “they haven’t had individual and alone time together in person away from Tori.”

Dean announced his separation from Tori in a not-deleted June post on social media. Four months later, he gave an in-depth interview to Daily Mail and opened up about struggles with alcohol. “Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” he explained in November. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

He also recalled the final fight that led to his separation from Tori. “My worst memory with Tori is that last fight when I was drunk and angry,” he said. “It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes. I posted [the split announcement] that because I was at the end of my rope. I didn’t know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again.”

After Dean’s interview went public, a source told Us Weekly that Tori was caught “off guard” and trying to protect their kids. “It was a lot of personal information about their family,” they said. “Tori’s been very protective of the kids, given Dean’s rages and outburst.”