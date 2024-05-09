Pregnant Jenna Dewan Poses Nude One Month Before Baby’s Due Date

Jenna Dewan is soaking up every moment of her pregnancy before welcoming her third child. As her due date approaches this June, the Step Up actress decided to participate in a nude photo shoot.

“One more month 🤍,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 8, while sharing a picture from the shoot. In the image, Jenna, 43, appears to stand inside an undisclosed highrise building as she looks out at the view through the glass.

“I was like what is she wearing? Zoomed in. ‘Oh, nothing,’” one fan wrote in the comments section. Jenna replied, “When everything stops fitting…”

When another user joked, “I feel like you’ve been pregnant for 20 years,” The Rookie star responded, “Same.”

Jenna and her fiancé Steve Kazee — who are parents to 4-year-old son Callum — announced they were expanding their family in January. (Jenna is also mom to daughter, Everly, 10, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.) “Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” Jenna wrote via Instagram when announcing her pregnancy.

Since then, the actress has documented the ups and downs of her pregnancy as she continues filming The Rookie and other projects like cohosting a Mother’s Day episode of The Talk this Friday, May 10.

While some days have been more relaxing with sweatpants and Marco’s Pizza, other days have been a bit more hectic with Jenna just trying to catch a daytime nap. “How it feels to be pregnant with a preteen and toddler 🎪,” she joked via Instagram with photos of her busy schedule.

Ultimately, both Jenna and Steve, 48, are thrilled to be expanding their family this summer. They also are planning on officially tying the knot when things slow down.

“We’ve been engaged forever,” Jenna said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March. “We got engaged and then there were so many life things that happened. …All of a sudden there was [COVID-19] and [the] pandemic and home and then baby No. 3. So we kept pushing this day. But now we are really wanting to and really are setting the date and getting it going.”