Kendall Jenner Reflects on Not Being a Mom at 28: ‘I’m Enjoying My Kidless Freedom’

When Kendall Jenner looks around her family, she knows there are a lot of kids around. But as Kris Jenner’s only daughter without a child, the model is often asked about becoming a mom in the future.

“There are days when I look at what they have and think, ‘That’s really special,’” Kendall, 28, said in an interview with Vogue published on Thursday, May 9. “I do like being a little bit removed, but one day I’ll make my way, probably. When I was young, I used to say that by 27, I’d love to have kids. Now I’m past that and I feel like I’m still so young. I’m enjoying my kidless freedom.”

She also is enjoying her living situation, which could be described as both close enough and far enough away from Kris, 68. While many family members live within walking distance from the self-proclaimed momager’s house, Kendall admits she may have unintentionally set a boundary. “But I always am,” she told the publication. “Even as a kid, I always have been.”

At the same time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum knows the power of family and doesn’t miss major milestones with her mom and siblings.

Earlier this week, Hulu released the season 5 trailer for The Kardashians, which features Kendall spending quality time with Kylie Jenner and other family members. In the sneak peek, the model joked that she’s ready to discuss other topics you don’t always see on the show. “I watch the show back and I’m just like, ‘I talk about the same thing over and over again,’” Kendall said in a confessional interview. “But I’m not boring. Ask any one of my best friends. I am a good time.”

In her interview with Vogue, however, Kendall admitted that reality TV is “not my biggest cup of tea and to be honest, I’ve never been very comfortable filming. I just feel I’m not good at it.”

What she is great at is modeling. From the runway to the red carpet, Kendall can strike a pose all around the world. One supermodel she looks up to but hasn’t been able to meet is Christy Turlington.

“It feels like life outside modeling and family were really important to her,” Kendall explained. “Relationships mean so much to me, and I can’t wait to have a life with someone one day, to have kids, to create a family. Christy just gives good vibes. Maybe she cared a little bit less! I think that’s really cool.”