Kris Jenner Reveals She Has a Tumor in ‘Kardashians’ Season 5 Trailer

The reality star told her daughters that doctors had found a tumor and a cyst during an emotional moment from the trailer for the latest season of 'The Kardashians.'

May 9, 2024 10:24AM EDT
Image Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kris Jenner told her daughters Khloé KardashianKendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner that she had a tumor during an emotional sitdown in the latest trailer for the fifth season of The Kardashians. The trailer was released on Wednesday, May 8. During the clip in the trailer, she told her daughters with her boyfriend Corey Gamble by her side.

The clip came after Kris had undergone a medical consultation. She didn’t specify what type of tumor it was that she had, but she informed her daughters about her medical information. “I had my scan. They found a cyst and like a little tumor,” she said.

The clip was spliced with videos of Kris, 68, in a doctor’s office speaking to her doctor. Corey, 43, was seen getting emotional as he sat by the “momager.” Khloé, 39, looked like she was in a state of shock, completely speechless after hearing her mom’s news. Kendall, 28, and Kylie, 26, both got visibly emotional. They were seen crying and going over to hug each other following the shocking news.

Besides Kris’ shocking health update, the season will also focus on Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy with her and Travis Barker’s first child Rocky Thirteen. The season was filmed while Kourtney, 45, was pregnant, which she noted was a “high-risk pregnancy” at one point in the video.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ

Back in September 2023, Kourtney underwent an emergency fetal surgery. Following the procedure, the Poosh founder explained that undergoing the surgery was life-saving for the child. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she wrote. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Season 5 of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on May 23.

