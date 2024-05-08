Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Spotted at Same Hotel After Attending 2024 Met Gala After-Party

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continue to fuel reconciliation rumors after celebrating the 2024 Met Gala. One day after walking the red carpet separately at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the friendly exes were seen visiting the same hotel.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 30, were both spotted exiting the Greenwich Hotel on Tuesday, May 7, at different times. The outlet reported that their respective checkouts were less than one hour apart.

Although the pair have not publicly commented on the status of their relationship, both Kendall and Bad Bunny proved they are still on friendly terms when attending a Met Gala after-party.

On May 6, the duo was photographed sitting side by side at a table inside the Après Met 2 Met Gala after-party in New York City. According to social media videos, the 818 Tequila boss and the “Me Mata” rapper also danced with other attendees at the event.

For the late-night gathering, Kendall changed out of her archive Givenchy 1999 gown by Alexander McQueen for the red carpet into a white lace mini dress from Vivienne Westwood.

“I have always admired the house of Vivienne Westwood and the looks that are strong, but also feminine and sexy,” the supermodel told Vogue of her after-party outfit. “When Andreas [Kronthaler] presented me this sketch, I fell in love immediately, and it fit perfectly.”

As for Bad Bunny, he switched out of his custom Maison Margiela navy blue suit for a leather ensemble. Just hours earlier, the Grammy winner served as a co-chair at the fashionable event that aimed to celebrate the opening of the Costume Institute’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit.

Bad Bunny and Kendall were first linked as a couple in February 2023 when they were spotted on a double date with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. While they tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye, the duo couldn’t help but enjoy some special dates including quality time at Coachella 2023.

A few months later, they sat side-by-side for their front-row couple debut at Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show in Milan. In December 2023, however, multiple outlets reported that the couple broke up.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things slowly started to fizzle out between them,” a source previously told Entertainment Tonight. “They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”