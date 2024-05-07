Kendall Jenner & Ex Bad Bunny Get Close at Met Gala After-Party: Photo

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny look like the picture-perfect pair of friendly exes. The former couple — who split late last year — were photographed getting close at a Met Gala after-party on Monday, May 6. By the looks of things, fans are wondering whether Kendall, 28, is still dating her off-and-on boyfriend, Devin Booker.

According to a new picture, the Kardashians star and the “MONACO” rapper, 30, were sitting side by side at a table while attending the Après Met 2 Met Gala After-Party in New York City. Kendall had changed out of her snug black Met Gala red carpet gown into a white lace mini dress, while Bad Bunny also switched outfits into a leather ensemble. He served as a co-chair at the fashionable event.

Although the exes may simply have remained friends following their breakup, some fans are asking whether they reconciled. Additionally, Page Six reported that eyewitnesses claimed the duo appeared “flirty.”

“They were at the same table, laughing and flirting. She was rubbing his head,” an insider told the outlet. Another source claimed that Kendall and Bad Bunny never kissed during the party, but they stayed close together.

According to social media videos, the 818 Tequila boss and the “Me Mata” rapper danced with other attendees at the event.

In December 2023, multiple outlets reported that Kendall and Bad Bunny had broken up after less than a year of dating. At the time, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that their romance had simply run its course and that there were no hard feelings.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things slowly started to fizzle out between them,” the source told the outlet. “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

Two months later, several outlets reported that Kendall had reunited with Devin following their 2022 breakup. The on-and-off couple were first linked in 2018.