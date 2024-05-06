Kendall Jenner Sizzles in Black Low-Cut Gown at Met Gala: Red Carpet Photos

Kendall Jenner never walks the Met Gala steps without a grand entrance. This time around, the 28-year-old multi hyphenate wore an all-black, low-cut gown to the Monday, May 6, event. She tied her hair up in a half updo, letting her brunette waves scale down her back in a naturally sleek style.

Although Kendall’s outfit was a hit, this wasn’t the first time the Kardashians star has wowed the crowd at the annual event in New York City. Last year, the 818 Tequila founder attended the Costume Institute’s event wearing a black sequined bodysuit with long, floor-length sleeves. Her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner accompanied her on the carpet at the time.

As one of the most iconic models in the biz, Kendall is no stranger to the fashion world. She has attended the annual event in the Big Apple multiple times in her career.

For the 2022 event, Kendall had a chaotic night. While on her way to the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute, the model had to pee into an ice bucket because she couldn’t hold it any longer. The main problem was that she was dressed in her black gown in the car.

“I need to drink a sip of water, and I need to pee. Nobody judge me,” she said while her team reassured her that this isn’t the first time a celebrity has done this. “That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later. I’m so sorry. … Prada, I’m so sorry.”

Despite the “mortifying” moment, Kendall lit up the carpet that night, and nobody knew what had happened during the car ride.

For this year’s gala, Kendall’s ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny was in attendance. The two split late last year.

Bad Bunny, 30, served as one of the Met Gala’s co-chairs. He and Kendall started dating in early 2023 but split by the end of the year, according to several outlets. The two reportedly broke up due to busy schedules and because their romance simply fizzled out. Neither of them has publicly commented on their relationship, but they appeared in a Gucci travel campaign together last year.

Meanwhile, Kendall has reportedly reunited with Devin Booker since her split from Bad Bunny.