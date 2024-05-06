Bad Bunny Attends Met Gala in Matador-Themed Outfit 5 Months Post-Kendall Jenner Split: Photos

Bad Bunny kept it incognito with a twist at the Met Gala this year with his look. The 30-year-old rapper showed up wearing a matador-inspired Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano pantsuit with a matching hat, accessorizing with sunglasses.

The ensemble exuded character vibes, as Bad Bunny’s blazer featured a large black floral design in the middle. His hat also included flowers to pair with the theme “The Garden of Time,” which coordinated with the benefit’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” costume exhibition.

As a co-chair for this year’s star-studded event, the “MONACO” rapper is working alongside Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth as they all support the event’s biggest name: Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue. The publication covers the annual occasion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

Also expected to attend the Met Gala is Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner. The 28-year-old model and reality TV star typically attends fashion’s biggest night, and her style game never disappoints when the cameras flash. Bad Bunny, however, arrived before the Hulu personality rolled up.

The former pair split late last year after dating for nearly one year. Although they’ve never publicly commented on their breakup, multiple outlets reported in December 2023 that their romance fizzled out.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things slowly started to fizzle out between them,” Entertainment Tonight reported. “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship, and that was mutually understood from the get-go.”

The insider, however, pointed out that Kendall and Bad Bunny didn’t harbor any “negativity” and “they still want the best for one another.” Since they’re both successful in their own careers, the source also noted that they “have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

The exes first sparked relationship rumors in early 2023. They didn’t officially go public, though, until that September when they appeared on Gucci’s travel campaign photo shoot.

Just weeks following their split, Kendall reportedly reconciled with Devin Booker, whom she’s had an off-and-on relationship with since 2020.