Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Reportedly Seeing Each Other Again Over 1 Year After Split: They’re ‘Taking it Slow’

A new report claims the supermodel and her ex are seeing each other again, but they're in no hurry to make it exclusive.

February 23, 2024 5:24PM EST
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Image Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Over a year after their November 2022 breakup, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are reportedly seeing each other. According to a Friday, February 23 report by TMZ, the former couple is “rekindling their relationship, but they’re taking things slow — and they’re not even exclusive just yet.”

The outlet shared sources “familiar with the situation” said Kendall and the Phoenix Suns star have “been spending more time together lately.” They cited Devin’s recent appearance in the same suite as Kendall at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 as evidence that things are heating up between the two again, though the sources evidently stressed that they’re not “rushing things.” Kendall did also reportedly show up in Dallas, where Devin was playing with the Suns against the Mavericks on Thursday.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Kendall and Devin in September of 2022. (Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Kylie Rubin, the daughter of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, tagged the athlete in a post following the Super Bowl in their suite, where several of the Kar-Jenners were enjoying the Kansas City Chiefs/ San Francisco 49ers matchup. Sharp-eyed fans were quick to catch on.  “So Dbook and Kendall were in the same suite?” one wrote in the comments thread of the February 12 Instagram post. Kendall and Devin were conspicuously not photographed together while in the same suite.

The pair began dating in 2020 before briefly splitting in June 2022. They rekindled the romance, calling it quits again in October of 2022. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source for PEOPLE said at the time. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

Following the split, a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that certain issues had lingered after their first breakup. “Some of the same issues that arose last time they split were still present in their current relationship,” the insider said for a November 2022 report. “Factors such as Devin wanting to put his career before relationship priorities while Kendall is looking for something more serious than what Devin can offer at this point.”

Kendall went on to date Bad Bunny beginning in February of 2023. They split in December after less than a year together.

