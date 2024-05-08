Nicholas Galitzine Admits He Has ‘Guilt’ for Portraying ‘Queer Stories’ While Identifying As Straight

Nicholas Galitzine has become the internet’s latest boyfriend. After landing his breakout role in Camila Cabello‘s Cinderella, he quickly hit heartthrob status — especially now that he’s starred alongside Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You. However, the 29-year-old actor has also played gay characters throughout his career, which he addressed in a new interview while admitting he has “guilt” because he identifies as straight.

“I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories,” he told GQ during an interview that was published on Wednesday, May 8. “I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt.”

However, Nicholas sees his performances as three-dimensional rather than just focusing on one characteristic, including sexuality.

“At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality,” he added. “I am Nick, and I’m not my role.”

The English actor currently stars alongside Julianne Moore in Mary & George, in which he plays George Villiers, who has a sexual relationship with James VI. His most famous gay character, though, is Prince Henry from Red, White & Royal Blue, which was released last year.

While discussing his blossoming film career, Nicholas pointed out that he became fascinated in men who are “trapped” by the concept of masculinity.

“I was a very scared young man. And I think a lot of men are really scared,” he pointed out. “I think they’re scared of their own mortality. I think they’re scared of being found out. There’s this notion in masculinity that you have to be in control and certain of everything.”

Although many fans have swooned over his physical appearance, Nicholas is also known for his modesty. While speaking with the publication, he pointed out that he has felt “compared” to other actors while listing out his insecurities.

“Look, I can speak about this ‘cause Taylor [Zakhar-Perez]’s a close friend of mine,” he noted, referring to his Red, White & Royal Blue co-star. “But Taylor is like an Adonis. It was difficult in some aspects, being so closely compared to him.”

Aside from his personality, Nicholas also addressed his on-screen intimate scenes. In The Idea of You, his character, Hayes Campbell, sleeps with Anne’s character, Solène Marchand, several times throughout the movie.

“You don’t see any bare body parts, you don’t get thrusting. Hayes is kind of worshipping her,” Nicholas clarified. “That aftercare scene was so sexy. Someone asked me once when I feel most loving, and not to be too crass, but it can sometimes be after sex, because that’s when you shed all your vulnerabilities.”