Kelly Osbourne Says Goodbye to Her Purple Hair With Blonde Transformation

Out with the old and in with the new. Kelly Osbourne is saying goodbye to her iconic purple hair and hello to a blonde style just before summer officially kicks off.

In a new Instagram post shared on Wednesday, May 8, celebrity hairstylist Laura Rugetti helped reveal Kelly’s lighter locks using Hidden Crown Hair and ghd hair. She also gave credit to makeup artist Kip Zachary for perfecting Kelly’s glam for the big reveal.

“Absolutely jaw dropping. Stunning that face, skin tone with that blonde. Wow,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another user added, “Kelly, you look beautiful in every color 💜.”

In recent weeks, Kelly, 39, has been slowly changing her hair color and documenting her progress on social media. On March 28, the former Fashion Police cohost first gave fans a tease of her fresh style. “Did you hear I have a new look?” she asked her followers while still showing purple colors in her hair.

Her newest photo, however, appears to be missing any purple hue that has been Kelly’s signature over the years.

“Basically my color has become me,” Kelly told PEOPLE back in 2014. “The first time I dyed it and looked in the mirror, I saw myself and I felt like me. I’ll never be a natural girl. I’ll never be normal or simple. The most insulting thing someone said to me was to call me ‘beige.’”

Her signature hair allowed other celebrities like Nicole Richie and Ireland Baldwin to try out the color. Kelly assured fans that she’s more than supportive of other people having fun with their hair. “I’m not that kind of girl that will sit there and be like, ‘You have the same hair as me,’” she told the publication. “I don’t own this color; it’s just become a part of me.”

These days, Kelly is focused on being the best mom to her 18-month-old son, Sidney Wilson, with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

“I love it. It’s the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Kelly told E! News in September 2023. “It’s scary as f**k because you don’t want to make a mistake. My mum is trying to get me to not be so attached to the baby right now, because I don’t do anything unless it has something to do with my baby, and she’s like, ‘You have to take some time out for you.’ But I try and do it, and the next thing I know, I’m sneaking out the back door to go home to be with my baby.”