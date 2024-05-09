Olivia Rodrigo Reacts to Fan’s Tattoo Typo of Her Lyrics in ‘Hope Ur OK’

Olivia Rodrigo has a sense of humor, especially when it comes to candid conversations with fans. The 21-year-old music super star recently reacted to a fan’s social media video that revealed a tattoo mishap. The fan chose to get inked with a lyric from Olivia’s song “Hope Ur OK,” but instead of the “butterfly wings” line from the track, the tattoo read, “butter wings.” Olivia laughed in response.

“HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG THIS IS THE NEW LYRIC IM CHANGING IT TO BUTTERWINGS [sic],” Olivia commented under the fan’s TikTok video earlier this week. In response, the fan commented, “SHUT UPP I LOVE U LIV CAN WE PLS BE FRIENDS [sic].”

Olivia has been performing on the European leg of her Guts World Tour after releasing her sophomore album, GUTS. Earlier this year, the “Good 4 U” hitmaker announced the deluxe version of her album, which features the track “So American,” which her fan base is convinced was inspired by her relationship with English actor Louis Partridge.

“And he laughs at all my jokes / And he says I’m so American,” the Grammy winner sings in the chorus of the song. “Oh, God, it’s just not fair of him / To make me feel this much / I’d go anywhere he goes / And he says I’m so American / Oh, God, I’m gonna marry him / If he keeps this s**t up / I might just be in love.”

Neither Olivia nor Louis, 20, has publicly revealed the details of their romance, but he opened up about it during an interview with British Vogue in March.

“I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case,” the Enola Holmes star said. “Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head.”

The pair first sparked dating rumors in October 2023 when they were spotted together in London. After that, they were spotted spending time together in the U.S., and fans noticed him supporting Olivia from the crowd at New York City’s iHeartRadio z100 Jingle Ball. Most recently, they were spotted leaving a hotel in Glasgow together.