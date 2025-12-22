Who Is Louis Partridge? Meet Olivia Rodrigo’s Boyfriend Amid Breakup Rumors

Image Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Louis Partridge found himself firmly in the pop-culture spotlight after being linked to Olivia Rodrigo, with the pair first sparking romance rumors in late 2023 after being spotted together in London. The British actor and the Grammy winner were later widely reported to be dating, with sources saying they met through mutual friends following Olivia’s brief relationship with Zack Bia.

As of late 2025, multiple reports suggest that Louis and Olivia have gone their separate ways after nearly two years together, though neither has publicly commented on the status of their relationship. Still, the romance introduced Louis to a much wider audience — prompting renewed interest in his career, background, and rise in Hollywood.

So, who is Louis Partridge? Here’s everything to know about the actor and his growing résumé.

Louis is British.

Louis was born in Wandsworth, London. He went to school in Dulwich in South London. His mother, Liz Partridge, is Welsh.

Louis made his acting debut in 2014.

Louis was only 11 years old when he made his acting debut. He played the character Felix in the 2014 short film, Beneath Water. That same year, he appeared in another short film, About a Dog. He later landed a role in Paddington 2 in 2017, but his scene was cut. Louis’ first television role was an episode of the comedy series Boomers in 2014. He gained more recognition for playing Piero de’ Medici, the lord of Florence, in the historical drama series Medici.

Louis starred in Enola Holmes.

Louis got his breakthrough with the 2020 Netflix film Enola Holmes. He played Tewkesbury, a future viscount, and co-starred with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. Louis later reprised the role in Enola Holmes 2, which was released in 2022.

Louis was rumored to be dating Kyle Chandler’s daughter.

Louis was linked to Kyle Chandler‘s daughter, Sydney Chandler, after they worked together on the 2022 FX miniseries Pistol. Louis played Sid Vicious while Sydney played Chrissie Hynde in the show. Louis accompanied Sydney to the Venice Film Festival in September 2022 for the premiere of her film Don’t Worry Darling. They broke up sometime after that.

Louis has a big social media following.

Louis has almost 9 million followers on Instagram. He mostly posts pictures related to his professional career, though he does sometimes offer a glimpse into his personal life. Louis is also active on TikTok with over 2 million followers, though he recently deleted all his videos.