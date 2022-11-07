‘Enola Holmes 2’s Louis Partridge Reveals The Kiss Was The ‘First Scene’ Filmed: It Was ‘Overdue’ (Exclusive)

Enola Holmes and Viscount Tewkesbury’s lives intertwined once again in the highly-anticipated Enola Holmes 2. In the Netflix sequel, there were quite a few developments for Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola and Louis Partridge’s Tewkesbury, including a romantic dancing scene and an epic first kiss. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Louis about that major moment for the couple.

“That was the first scene we ever shot. It was mad that for the second film that was the first scene,” Louis said. “It was brilliant. I think it was overdue. The kiss was building for a while. It feels good to finally seal the deal because, obviously, the chemistry was there from the get-go.”

Prior to the kiss, Tewkesbury declared his love for Enola as she was putting the pieces together about her case. Tewkesbury had dropped a hint about his feelings — the fan! — but he finally professed his love to her face. When Enola realized the weight of Tewkesbury’s words, she revealed she felt the same way about him.

“You know, I feel like it’s quite fitting, to be honest. It fits Tewkesbury’s awkwardness,” Louis admitted. “I think it works. Enola’s obviously off in another world. I think their relationship in general in this film is awesome. I think partly because of my and Millie’s chemistry. We’ve got a really good friendship, so we can sort of dip in and out of that. It was a lot of fun playing with this romantic side. There was meant to be a kiss in the first film and it didn’t happen, but I think it turned out better. I feel like we establish that friendship a bit more. It feels like they’re on the same level, they’re equals. He’s got responsibility on his shoulders, and he’s in many ways a man now.”

He continued, “With these two, the love feels kind of sweet and innocent. They just really, really like each other and enjoy each other’s company and constantly challenge each other. The romantic side is a slow process. The kiss is quite a big scene for them, but it’s more about their friendship.”

Enola Holmes 2 continued to subvert traditional gender roles by having Tewkesbury teach Enola how to dance, while she taught him how to fight. “Tewkesbury’s never really conformed to gender roles, and I love it that way,” the British actor said. “Tewkesbury’s a little effeminate, and I feel like Enola’s a bit more masculine. It works like that. They take on different roles at times, and I loved being able to teach Enola something in this film. In the first film, I was a bit of a nincompoop as she says many times, but to be able to have the upper hand was a fun challenge. Obviously, the ball is a bit more my scene.”

As for a third movie, Louis isn’t ruling it out. Within a day of Enola Holmes 2’s release, it’s become the #1 movie on Netflix. “I love working with that crew. This second film turned out so well. It felt like there was more story to be told. Let’s see if people like it as much as I do. I don’t know. I’d love to play Tewkesbury again,” Louis told HollywoodLife.

At a young age, Tewkesbury was thrust into his role as a Lord in the House of Lords. While Tewkesbury is helping to make a change with his position, Louis noted that Tewkesbury “yearns” for the freedom that Enola has.

“He was born into a family with a very clear-cut path that you have to follow. There’s a lot of that in this Victorian society, and Enola just completely disregards all of it,” Louis said. “I think Tewkesbury’s sort of fascinated by that because, in his own way, he puts his neck on the line. He doesn’t fall on the ground. He’s passing bills, trying to change the world in a similar way. He’s a maverick in a different way from Enola. I think they share that spirit, which is why I think they get on so well and how they end up in these places because they egg each other on. I think he sees that part of himself in Enola and yearns for that kind of freedom.” Enola Holmes 2 is now streaming on Netflix.