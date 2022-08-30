Netflix’s 2022 Fall Movie Schedule: Release Dates For ‘Enola Holmes 2’ & More Revealed

As summer comes to an end, Netflix is gearing up for a very busy fall. Netflix has revealed its 2022 fall movie preview, and the streaming service’s upcoming slate is filled with sure-to-be hits. You can start planning your movie nights because Netflix has unveiled movie release dates through the end of 2022.
One of the highly-anticipated movies of the fall is Do Revenge, the dark comedy starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke. Mila Kunis will be starring in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Luckiest Girl Alive. Millie Bobby Brown returns as the one and only Enola Holmes in a fun and adventurous sequel. There will be plenty of holiday content on Netflix this year with movies like Christmas With You, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, and more. See the full schedule below:
September 1
Fenced In
Love in the Villa
September 2
Ivy + Bean
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go
Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance
September 8
The Anthrax Attacks
September 9
End of the Road
September 16
Drifting Home
Do Revenge
September 23
Lou
A Jazzman’s Blues (in select theaters September 16)
Athena (in select theaters September 9)
September 28
Blonde (in select theaters September 16)
October 5
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
October 7
Luckiest Girl Alive (in select theaters September 30)
The Redeem Team
October 14
The Curse of Bridge Hollow
October 19
The School for Good and Evil
October 21
Descendant (in select theaters October 21)
October 26
The Good Nurse (in select theaters October 19)
October 28
All Quiet on the Western Front (in theaters September 29 in Germany and October in select markets)
Wendell & Wild (in select theaters October 21)
November 4
Enola Holmes 2
November 10
Falling for Christmas
November 11
Is That Black Enough For You?!? (in select theaters November)
Capturing The Killer Nurse
November 16
In Her Hands (in select theaters November 9)
November 17
Christmas With You
November 18
Slumberland
November 23
The Swimmers (in select theaters: to be announced)
November 24
The Noel Diary
November TBD
My Father’s Dragon (in select theaters November)
Monica, O My Darling
December 2
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (in select theaters November 18)
December 9
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (in select theaters: to be announced)
December 16
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (in select theaters December 9)
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (in select theaters October 27 in Mexico; in select theaters November 4)
December 20
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1
December 23
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (in select theaters: to be announced)
December 25
Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical (in select theaters December 9)
December 30
White Noise (in select theaters November 25)
December TBD
Lady Chatterley’s Lover (in select theaters: to be announced)
The Wonder (in select theaters November)
As more exact release dates are confirmed, HollywoodLife will continue to update this schedule. Stay tuned for more information!