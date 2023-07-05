‘Paddington 3’: The Cast, Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Paddington 3 has been confirmed.

The movie starts filming July 24, 2023.

Olivia Colman and Rachel Zegler have joined the cast.

Paddington 3 is coming with a new adventure for the beloved brown bear. The third installment in the live-action animated film series is officially titled Paddington in Peru, and will follow Paddington Brown as he returns to his home country to visit Aunt Lucy. The first two Paddington films were massive hits and fans have been waiting over six years for the next sequel. Ben Whishaw is voicing Paddington again.

Paddington 3 hasn’t begun filming, but there’s already a bunch of updates out there about the movie. Here’s everything you need to know about the film.

Paddington 3 Release Date

Paddington 3 does not have a confirmed release date yet. In April, Deadline broke the news that the movie will start filming on July 24. Production will take place in the U.K., Peru, and Columbia, according to Variety. The film probably won’t come out until 2024 or maybe even 2025. The first two Paddington movies were released in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

Paddington 3 Cast & Crew

Cast

As we mentioned already, Ben Whishaw is returning to voice Paddington for the third time. Additional returning cast members include Imelda Staunton as Aunt Lucy, Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown, Samuel Joslin as Jonathan Brown, Julie Walters as Mrs. Bird, and Jim Broadbent as Samuel Gruber.

Olivia Colman has joined the cast as a character who runs a retirement home for bears in Peru, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Antonio Banderas and Rachel Zegler have also joined the film. Antonio is playing Hunter Cabot, a dashing and intrepid riverboat captain who offers to help the Brown family on their Peruvian adventure, while Rachel is playing Hunter’s daughter Gina, according to Variety.

Sally Hawkins is not returning as Mary Brown for the third film. She’s been replaced by Emily Mortimer. Sally addressed her exit from the franchise in a statement, saying, “For me it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special. She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own. However, I am, and will always be in love with Paddington’s world. I already greatly miss my on and off-screen family — the experience of making the first two films has truly been some of the best and most creative times I have had in the world of film. They both gave me so much joy. I will forever hold them so very close to my heart indeed.”

Crew

Paul King directed the first two Paddington films but he left the franchise to direct Wonka starring Timothee Chalamet. Dougal Wilson has stepped in to helm Paddington 3 in his directorial debut. “After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure,” Paul King said in statement. “Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

StudioCanal and Heyday Films are producing the third film like they did the first two. The screenplay is by Mark Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont, according to Deadline. The executive producing team includes Paul King, Tim Wellspring, Jeffrey Clifford, Anna Marsh and Ron Halpern.

What Will Paddington 3 Be About?

Paddington 3 “will follow Paddington returning to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. Paddington and the Brown Family embark on an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru,” according to Variety. Since filming hasn’t started, there’s been no trailers released yet. HollywoodLife will continue to share updates on Paddington 3.