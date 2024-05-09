Kourtney Kardashian Recalls ‘Terrifying’ Emergency Fetal Surgery in ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Kourtney Kardashian‘s emergency fetal surgery will unfold in season 5 of The Kardashians. The 45-year-old Lemme founder was seen in the show’s new trailer describing the “terrifying” ordeal that she went through, which occurred late last year while she was still pregnant with her and Travis Barker‘s son, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

“I had to go in for fetal surgery, which was terrifying,” Kourtney was heard saying at one point in the trailer. The scene featured her in a hospital gown.

Elsewhere in the preview, Kourtney was heard calling the pregnancy “the best blessing in the world. But it’s also a high-risk pregnancy.”

In September 2023, Kourtney revealed via Instagram that she had to undergo an urgent procedure before she gave birth to her baby boy that November.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney wrote in a lengthy caption. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

At the time, Travis, 48, quickly returned back home even though his band, Blink-182, was scheduled to perform in several countries. They postponed their shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin “due to an urgent family matter” that Travis had to manage.

Elsewhere in her social media post, Kourtney pointed out that she “has had three really easy pregnancies in the past,” referring to her children Penelope, Mason, and Reign Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” the Hulu personality continued. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

It’s still unclear what led to the urgent operation during Kourtney’s pregnancy. However, she has been open about the risk that came with giving birth in her 40s. Since welcoming her baby boy, the reality TV star appears to be enjoying mom life, as she recently shared photos of him to social media.