Kim Kardashian Wore a ‘Custom’ Thong With Her Metal 2024 Met Gala Dress

Kim Kardashian‘s gray sweater from the Met Gala made headlines, but her metal dress had even more interesting attributes! The 43-year-old multi hyphenate explained to Vogue that her look came with a “custom” thong because Maison Margiela designer John Galliano wanted to ensure that she was “fully covered” for photos.

“So, I do have a custom Margiela thong,” Kim told the outlet in a video interview that was shared on Tuesday, May 7, one day after the high-profile New York City event.

The Kardashians star added that her designer thought of “every last detail” for her outfit. Kim went on to explain how John made sure she would be camera-ready.

“If you’re standing at the top of the stairs, but the photographers are at the bottom of the stairs, and they’re getting a glimpse up, and the skirt’s made out of metal and there’s little peek-a-boo holes within that, he wanted to make sure that I’m fully covered in the appropriate places,” Kim explained about the thong.

Aside from her well-crafted lingerie, Kim also explained that her shoes featured no heels — only a tall clear platform for walking.

“This is my shoe. It’s clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt,” she pointed out before adding, “And so that was our issue of walking. To wear these, you’re on your tiptoes, and you’re balancing the whole time, flexing your calf muscles. So, that’s what I’m gonna have to do is stand on my tippy toes.”

As for the reason why she decided to wear complex footwear, the SKIMS boss noted she wanted more “height” for the upscale event.

“I think we really need the height on this look, so we gotta do what we gotta do,” Kim concluded.

The Hulu personality’s metallic ensemble cause quite a stir on social media after she walked the red carpet on Monday, May 6. Aside from her waistline being cinched from the tight corset, Kim’s sweater was a buzz worthy topic as well. Some assumed that she was clutching onto the shawl to cover up a wardrobe malfunction. However, Kim noted in her Vogue video interview that she was simply inspired by “the wildest night of [her] life in a garden,” in order to match the Met Gala‘s theme, “The Garden of Time.”

“I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on and had to get to work. And my hair is all messed up,” she said, describing her mindset for the full look.