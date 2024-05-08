 Why Tom Brady’s Joke for Kim Kardashian Surprised Nikki Glaser – Hollywood Life

Nikki Glaser Explains Why Tom Brady’s Joke About Kim Kardashian Took Her By Surprise

While appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ the comedian recalled a line from the Netflix roast that she thought was off-limits.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
May 8, 2024 4:01PM EDT
Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian
View gallery
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Image Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Tristar Media/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser is looking back on all the OMG moments from Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady. While appearing on the May 7 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian recalled a joke Tom Brady delivered that caught her by surprise.

“One of the moments where I went, ‘Oh, we can go there!’ [was when] he did a joke about Kim Kardashian who was there, who I thought was kind of off limits, right?” Nikki, 39, explained to Jimmy Kimmel. “She’s here. She takes enough of a beating. She’s not on the stage, but then he had a joke about, ‘Are you more scared about the jokes or the fact that your kids are with Kanye [West] right now?’”

While Nikki was quick to call it a great joke, she didn’t realize she could address younger family members.

“I didn’t even know we could really go there because I’m not going to do any jokes about his kids, especially the kiss moment that I didn’t think was weird,” she explained. “My dad kissed me on the lips as a kid well into my 20s.”

Back in 2018, Tom, 46, made headlines when he kissed his then 11-year-old son, Jack, on the lips. The moment was aired on a Facebook documentary series about Brady titled “Tom vs. Time.” (In addition to raising Jack, now 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan, Tom also shares Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.)

While appearing on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Nikki reiterated that she thought the kiss in question wasn’t a big deal at all. She just chose not to include the joke during the live roast.

“We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that, so any kind of reference to anything with that we left off the table,” Nikki told Howard Stern. “So I couldn’t say, ‘Tom, hopefully we make out at the after-party. You can pretend I’m your son.’”

Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser (Lisa O’Connor/Variety via Getty Images)

“My dad kissed me on the lips as a kid and throughout my adulthood, so I really related to that and never judged it anyway,” she continued, “other than I thought it was a cute moment that we all took too seriously.”

Another joke Nikki had in her back pocket — but wasn’t able to include in the roast — was a line about Tom’s good looks. Fortunately, viewers got a taste of it during her latest late-night appearance.

“[He’s] insane to look at, isn’t it? He’s unreal,” Nikki said about the BRADY designer. “One of the jokes I was going to say is he’s AI without the intelligence, but I do think he’s smart so I pulled it last minute.”

The Roast of Tom Brady is streaming now on Netflix.

ad