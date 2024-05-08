Tom Sandoval Calls Ex Raquel Leviss a ‘F**king Coward’ During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Tom Sandoval is not impressed with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss’ exit from Vanderpump Rules and subsequent transition to podcast host. In a preview of the season 11 reunion released Wednesday, May 8, Tom, 40, called out his ex-girlfriend for continuing to discuss the show.

“Looking back, I think she’s a f**king coward,” he said in the sneak peek. “Like, I’m sorry to say it and I think her sitting here preaching to everybody that she’s moving on but still talking relentlessly about me and everybody is just f**king ridiculous.”

Both Tom and Rachel, 29, found themselves in the hot seat when it was revealed they had a months-long affair while filming season 10. Rachel was ripped apart by her costars for being friends with Ariana Madix while secretly hooking up with Tom. She later checked herself into a mental health facility and announced she wouldn’t be appearing on Vanderpump Rules again.

Since leaving the show, Rachel has gone on to launch her iHeartRadio “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast. The next chapter hasn’t impressed her former costars. “All this nonsense on a podcast and her denigrating everyone — it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Lisa Vanderpump said on the reunion. “I don’t listen to it.”

For Lala Kent, she was hopeful Rachel would agree to participate in the show. At the same time, she doesn’t regret being critical of her actions at the end of season 10. “As time passes, there’s healing that happens and I think had she come back, we would have had a very productive conversation,” she explained. “But I stand behind everything that I said at that reunion.”

Since Scandoval made news, all parties have moved on with new romantic relationships. Ariana, 38, is currently dating Daniel Wai while Tom’s girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, recently made her debut on Watch What Happens Live.

“She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people,” Tom said while appearing on the “Billie and the Kid” podcast in February. “She works a lot and she is very successful. She does well for herself. But she is also very humble and really cool. Just a very sweet, thoughtful person.”

As for Rachel, she was recently spotted at the Stagecoach Music Festival with businessman Matthew Dunn. “It’s a little too soon to jump to any labels,” her publicist, Juliette Harris, told Us Weekly in April, adding that the twosome are “friends just getting to know each other.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo with new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.