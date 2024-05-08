 Justin Timberlake Gushes Over Jessica Biel’s Met Gala 2024 Look – Hollywood Life

Justin Timberlake Gushes Over Wife Jessica Biel’s Met Gala Look After She Went Solo

The 'Everything I Thought It Was' singer left a cute comment on a video showing off his wife's absolutely stunning Met Gala look on Instagram.

Image Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel looked absolutely stunning at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. Her husband Justin Timberlake showed his love for her outfit in an Instagram comment on Tuesday, May 7.  The 7th Heaven actress, 42, shared a video showing off her before-and-after getting ready for the Costume Institute Benefit, with a transition set to Michael Buble’s “Feeling Good.” Justin, 43, left a comment showing that he knew that his wife was not only “feeling good,” but looking good too.

In the clip, Jessica showed herself before getting ready in a pair of jeans, white t-shirt, and black cardigan. She had a silver clutch that she waved around, before she waved it in front of the camera to transition to show off her outfit. She then showed off her beautiful look with a pink, plunging gown by Tamara Ralph and jewelry by Cartier, as she moved around a bit more in the clip. “And I’m feeling… GREAT,” she wrote in the caption for the post.

Justin’s comment was short and simple, but it got the message across, that Jessica definitely looked amazing. He simply commented with three heart-eyes emojis to gush over his wife of 12 years, as she went solo to the Met Gala. Plenty of other fans also commented to let her know she looked fantastic.

Instagram/Jessica Biel/Justin Timberlake

Unfortunately, the “Sexy Back” singer couldn’t make it to the Met Gala, as he’s in the midst of his “Forget Tomorrow” World Tour to promote his new album Everything I Thought It Was. The night of the Met Gala, he had a concert in San Jose.

JT and Jessica have been married since 2012, and over a decade into their marriage, they’re still going strong. While the pair mostly keep their relationship private, they do occasionally share photos of one another on social media and share their love for each other. Back in February, The Illusionist actress shared a cute Valentine’s Day tribute to her husband and their two sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3. She captioned the post simply, “Valentines x3.”

