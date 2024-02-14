Jessica Biel Posts Rare Photos of Her 2 Sons With Justin Timberlake for Sweet Valentine’s Day Tribute

Jessica Biel, 41, has not one, but three Valentines! The actress took to Instagram on V-Day to share a rare photo carousel that featured her husband, Justin Timberlake, 43, and their two sons. In the first slide of the post, the “Mirrors” hitmaker adorably carried one of his little ones on his shoulders, as the famous family enjoyed a snow day. Justin also posed in the second slide alongside his son, Silas, 8.

The proud momma took to the caption to gush over her three sweethearts. “Valentines x3,” Jessica penned, along with three black heart emojis. Justin made sure to jump into the comments section and left three red heart emojis for his wife. Jessica and the 43-year-old have been married since 2012 and share Silas along with their son, Phineas, 3. The last slide of the post even featured a sweet sibling snapshot as the two brothers enjoyed a meal and a movie together.

Soon after the 41-year-old shared the loved-up post, many of Jessica’s 14 million followers took to the comments to react. “Happy Valentines!!! Justin, Jessica and the boys!!!” one admirer penned, while another chimed in with, “Look how big they’re getting! Happy V day!” A few other fans couldn’t help but gush over the toddler’s golden tresses. “So cute, look at their contrast of hair,” they wrote, while another added, “The blond Justin curls!!”

Justin, for his part, also shared an adorable post for his leading lady on Valentine’s Day. The singer shared a hilarious clip of him and Jessica sledding down a mountain and laughing together. “Love at first sight isn’t limited to the first time you lay eyes on your person. You make me believe that… because every time I look at you, I fall in love bigger and better than I ever could have imagined,” he penned in the caption.

The smitten spouse even made sure to express his gratitude for his relationship with the starlet. “Every day I get to share with you reminds me how lucky I am to experience love without limits or conditions,” Justin continued. “You make me laugh like a child and love with a fierceness that takes me aback. This clip is making me smile big, so I had to share. I love all of your angles, @jessicabiel. My Funny Valentine.”

Later, many of the Grammy winner‘s 72 million followers took to the comments to swoon over Justin’s love for Jessica. “Now I’m smiling big!! This is the cutest thing I’ll ever see!” one fan wrote, while another penned, “Ok this is even cuter with the original audio!!” A third admirer also noted that the “cackling laughs” is most certainly proof of their “love.” One day prior, Justin shared the same video, however, he added his song “Selfish” over the original audio. “glad your mama made you,” he captioned the post, along with a heart hand emoji.