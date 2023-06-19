Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Share Rare Photos Of Their Sons Silas, 8, & Phineas, 2, On Father’s Day

Jessica Biel, 41, penned a loving tribute to her husband Justin Timberlake, 42, along with cute photos of their two kids Silas, 8, and Phineas 2, on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18. She posted photos of the popstar sharing loving fatherly moments together on Instagram. Justin also commented on the post and wrote “My greatest gifts” about his two kids.

Jessica shared a photo of both of their sons, sitting and watching TV together. She also posted adorable photos of him holding both of the boys during a day on the beach. Her last photo was a shot of Silas’ card, where he wrote, “I love you.” In the caption, she gushed about what a great dad Justin is. “Major love to all the Daddy’s out there today! And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity. We love you and your tender heart more than we can say. Happy Father’s Day, baby!” she wrote.

While Jessica wrote a beautiful post for Justin, he penned a sweet message for his own father and step-dad, along with a bunch of photos of them together over the years. “When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life. I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on,” he wrote. “I love you both so much!”

Justin is equally as head-over-heels for Jessica as she is for him. Back on Mother’s Day, the “Mirrors” singer also wrote a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram. “You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night. I’m in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy!” he wrote.