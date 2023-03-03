Justin Timberlake Calls Jessica Biel A ‘Dream’ In Sweet 41st Birthday Tribute With Rare Photos

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his “bada**” wife of a decade, Jessica Biel, on her 41st birthday. The 42-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram on March 3 to gush over his life partner alongside a slideshow of pics of her and them together. “Let me tell y’all about this human… she is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for,” he began in his sweet tribute. “And today is her bday! I’m so glad you were born, my love. And, I’m so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE [wine] !!!! I love you to the moon and back. —Huz”.

The cover photo of the cute carousel showed Jessica cutting grapes off a vine. She looked chic in distressed cut-off jean shorts, a black and white striped tank, and a straw hat. Lush green hills rose in the background, making for an aesthetically pleasing photo. Other pics in the slideshow showed the sweet couple golfing, hiking, and smiling for a silly selfie at a concert or award show.

Justin turned 42 on Jan. 31, and Jessica shared a precious photo carousel on Instagram to celebrate. “Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary,” she gushed alongside two pics of them smiling wide on a sunny boating trip. “You know who you are. I love you”.

The “Cry Me a River” hitmaker and Candy star have been together since 2007 and walked down the aisle in Italy in 2012. They have two sons: 7-year-old Silas, and 2-year-old Phineas.

The famous couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in Oct. 2022 and also took to Instagram to show some love for each other. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you,” Jessica wrote in her anniversary tribute, which featured several snapshots of the couple, which can be seen below.

Meanwhile, Justin shared even more pics of him and his lover in his own anniversary post. “10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!” he wrote. Couple goals to the max!