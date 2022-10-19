Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Reenact ‘Lady & The Tramp’ Scene For 10th Anniversary: ’10 Years Ain’t Enough!’

Jessica Biel, 40, and her hubby Justin Timberlake, 41, are just getting started! “10 years ain’t enough!” Justin captioned a wedding anniversary collection of pics and videos on his Instagram account on October 19, including a revamped Lady & The Tramp scene. “You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!” While the slides included a number of sweet moments between the couple, a clip taken at an Italian restaurant stood out. It was an adorable video of the famous couple meeting halfway on a strand of spaghetti for a sweet kiss — an ultra-romantic homage to Disney’s iconic scene from animated classic Lady & The Tramp. You can view the clip HERE, in the third slide.

Other pics included the parents of two snuggling while enjoying plates of food on the couch, getting ready for a formal evening out, picking grapes at a vineyard, enjoying glasses of wine as they lounge on a bench, and a video clip “from the top of the world,” according to Jessica. A few hours later, the Accidental Love actress also posted a tribute to her husband of a decade, alongside a similarly adorable set of pics. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!” she wrote. “Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”

Plenty of Justin’s 66.6 million followers took to the comments thread to gush over the occasion. “I thought it was gonna be… ME…,” cleverly quipped a follower. “But you did pretty good.” Another offered a bit of advice for longtime couples. “Happy Anniversary! Time flies, enjoy each moment, communicate and listen to each-other. Just some tips from a veteran. Just celebrated 29 years with my husband,” they wrote.

Justin and Jessica famously wed in a lavish celebration in Italy on October 19, 2012, with Jessica wearing a stunning blush pink gown. They’ve since become parents to two elusive children, Silas Randall Timberlake, 7, born in April 2015, and Phineas Timberlake, 2, born in January of 2020. Justin was previously involved in an ultra-high-profile relationship with fellow pop icon Britney Spears, 40, while Jessica formerly dated Derek Jeter and Chris Evans.