Jessica Biel Cuddles With Justin Timberlake As She Celebrates His 42nd Birthday: Photos

Nothing says birthday like a romantic tribute from your spouse! Candy star Jessica Biel, 40, celebrated her husband, Justin Timberlake‘s 42nd birthday on Jan. 31, with a series of adorable photos via Instagram. “Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you,” she captioned the post (see below). Of course, the “SexyBack” hitmaker took to the comments to reply to his wife and added a series of heart-eye emojis. So cute!

In the first snapshot, Jessica cuddled her man while they enjoyed some time on a lavish boat. The birthday boy rocked a pair of green swim trunks, a blue long-sleeve, and a bucket hat for his celebratory outfit. Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actress appeared to opt out of pants and rocked only a tan sleeveless shirt. In the second slide, Jessica and Justin smiled big for a close-up selfie on another part of the yacht. This snapshot appeared to have been taken during a different time, as Jess wore a tie-dye blue t-shirt and JT rocked a green t-shirt.

After the mom-of-two shared the birthday post to her social media, soon many of of her 12.5 million followers and friends commented with their wishes for JT. Even Emily In Paris star Lily Collins, 33, made sure to comment a series of heart-face emojis, along with a confetti emoji. Fans of the Bad Teacher actor made sure to chime in with notes for him as well, with one who wrote, “blessed birthday to my first foreign boy crush of more than 2 decades! I feel old.” After that, a second admirer penned in agreement of having a crush on Justin during their younger years. “I always remember this day from being obsessed as a young girl. Just a piece of info I can’t get my brain to forget so I’m always wishing him a happy birthday! Enjoy the day and blessings on your year, your love and your family,” they wrote.

Jessica’s post comes one week after she shared a hilarious clip of her participating in “Dry January” on Jan. 19. “This is normal! Totally normal #dryjanuary,” she captioned the video. In the post, the brunette beauty drank from a child-size cup and sipped on some red fruit juice seemingly taking shots. The video was seemingly promoting Jessica’s wellness brand KinderMed, which she co-founded with Jeremy Adams. Along with drinking some of the brand’s electrolyte juice, the proud momma bear showed off some of the company’s other products tucked in the toy kitchen cabinet.

JT and the 7th Heaven alum have been married since 2012 and share two kids: Phineas, 2, and Silas Timberlake, 7. The celeb couple also recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and took to Instagram to commemorate the moment. “10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”, Justin captioned a carousel of throwback photos with Jess. Along with his post, Jessica shared her own anniversary tribute on Oct. 19. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you,” she captioned the post.