Justin Timberlake Re-Proposes To Jessica Biel After Fans Mistakes Him For Her ‘Boyfriend’: Watch

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake flirted up a social media storm after a fan mistook Justin for Jessica's boyfriend.

May 22, 2023 7:40PM EDT
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake, 42, just proposed to his wife of 11 years, Jessica Biel — again! In a new Instagram post, the Valentine’s Day actress, 41, snuggled up to her hubby for a joyous selfie on the putting green. “My boyfriend,” she captioned the May 22nd pic. In the comments section, the “SexyBack” hitmaker wrote, “I know this sounds crazy but, will you marry me?” along with a heart eyes emoji. 

The adorable exchange comes after Justin was apparently mistaken for Jessica’s boyfriend. In a May 15 TikTok video, Justin hilariously addressed a comment with a snarky clip. “I don’t know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel. Congrats,” the comment read, superimposed over a video of Justin staring at the camera while rocking a blue ball cap and a pair of sunglasses. “Yeah….yeah,” he hilariously said, as he adjusted the sunglasses.

Following the sweet social media exchange, Jessica’s fans on Instagram were beside themselves. “Bro….. I can’t stop laughing,” wrote a follower, while another quipped, “When is your boyfriend going to record some new music?” “Your boyfriend looks like Justin Timberlake,” hilariously remarked another.

Justin and Jessica married in a lavish ceremony in Italy on October 19, 2012, and have since welcomed two children. And despite their ups and downs, the famous couple seems to be going strong. “I sometimes feel like ten years have just flown by in the blink of an eye,” Jessica told Access Hollywood for an April 2022 interview. “And other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, ten years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life.'” The 7th Heavan star also said she’s proud of the long term marriage. “I just feel really proud of it,” she said. “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody, and I’m just really proud of it, and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.

Jessica and the former N-SYNC singer share sons Silas, 7, and 2-year-old Phineas.

