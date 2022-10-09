Jessica Biel Stuns In Plunging Black Gown With Bows With Justin Timberlake At 2022 CHLA Gala

Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake proved they are still one of Hollywood’s hottest couples! The Seventh Heaven actress and her multihyphenate beau arrived to the 2022 CHLA Gala in Santa Monica on Saturday (October 8) looking every inch the glamorous, loved-up movie stars. Rocking a black frock featuring a plunging neckline and an array of bows and fringe puffs, Jessica was the talk of the town. Justin, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in his classic tuxedo.

The gorgeous couple held hands and wrapped their arms around each other as they posed on the red carpet for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles charity event. Taking place in the Barker Hangar, the event was a who’s who in Tinseltown, as Jessica and Justin were joined by the likes of Chris Pine, Jimmy Kimmel, Garcelle Beauvais, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Ling, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Christopher Nolan.

Rubbing elbows with the entertainment industry’s elite was a far cry from Jessica and Justin’s incredible summer, where they found solace far away in Italy. The pair soaked up the sun on a luxury yacht off the coast of Sardinia where the The Sinner actress rocked a parade of bikinis. The getaway also included some rounds of packing on the PDA. They even slow danced on the deck of the boat, as their group of friends couldn’t help but enjoy the adorable routine.

Speaking of dancing, the getaway allowed the “Sexy Back” singer some time to recover from his recent choreographed faux pas. In June, the singer made amends for an awkward dance routine that went viral during his performance at the Something in the Water Festival in Washington, DC. “D.C., I want to apologize to you for two reasons: here and here,” he said in his Instagram Stories at the time, zooming in on his feet. “I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, ‘Don’t you ever do that to me again.’”

Meanwhile, Justin and Jessica will be be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in October, having gone public with their relationship in 2007 and marrying in 2012. The couple now share sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, two.