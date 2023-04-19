Justin Timberlake Jokes His Teenage Self Is ‘Sweating’ Over Jessica Biel’s Throwback Photos

The ’90s are back, and Jessica Biel is grateful for that. “I hear all of these outfits are cool again,” she captioned an Apr. 17 Instagram gallery, full of selections of her outfits in the latter half of the decade. “Love that for me because I was worried they were questionable the first time. More halter tops coming to a screen near you,” Jessica, 41, captioned the pics. Her husband, Justin Timberlake, 42, thinks she might need to dig through her closet to find those outfits sooner than later. “The teenage me just started sweating,” he commented.

Timberlake’s thirst comes roughly six weeks after he celebrated his wife’s 41st birthday with a very energetic Instagram post. ” Let me tell y’all about this human… she is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for,” he wrote when sharing a few photos of their time together. ” And today is her bday! I’m so glad you were born, my love. And, I’m so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE [wine] !!!! I love you to the moon and back.”

Justin was repaying the favor, since Jessica wrote a very sweet message to him when the “Suit and Tie” singer turned 42. “Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day,” she wrote. “The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you.”

Jessica’s throwback photos in question told the story of her career in the late 1990s. One image was taken on the red carpet of American Pie in 1999, according to E! News. Another has her at the premiere of 1998’s Playing By Heart. These throwbacks, it seems, were part of Jessica’s way to promote the second season of Cruel Summer, the nineties-themed drama she works on as an executive producer.

Whereas the first season was set in Texas, the second will take place in a waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest. “The next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship,” writes Deadline’s Katie Campione. “Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.”