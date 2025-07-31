Justin Timberlake’s Kids: Everything to Know About His Children with Jessica Biel

Image Credit: Getty Images for Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has been a global pop icon for over two decades. He first rose to fame on The Mickey Mouse Club in the early ’90s before skyrocketing to superstardom as a member of *NSYNC by the end of the decade. When the group disbanded in 2002, Timberlake launched a massively successful solo career, releasing hits like “Cry Me a River,” “SexyBack,” and “Mirrors.” Beyond music, he’s carved out an acting career with standout roles in The Social Network, Friends with Benefits, and Palmer. In 2025, Timberlake continues to tour and headline major award shows—even after recently revealing a diagnosis of Lyme disease.

While Justin is best known for his career, his personal life has also drawn public attention—from his high-profile romance with Britney Spears in the early 2000s to his long-standing marriage to actress Jessica Biel. The couple wed on October 19, 2012, and share two sons. Get to know more about Timberlake’s family life and his kids below.

Silas Randall Timberlake

After Justin and Jessica got married in October 2012, they welcomed their first son Silas in April 2015. While the couple are both massive stars, they’ve mostly kept their children out of the spotlight. Even though they’re very private about their children, the couple has occasionally shared photos of both of their boys on social media on occasion, but they always keep their faces private. Both Justin and Jessica have shared shots of the boys with their dad for Father’s Day. When celebrating in 2022, Justin shared a photo of the two of them sitting a piano and called them both his “two favorite melodies” on Instagram. When the family celebrated Halloween in 2021, Jessica shared some shots of them all in Harry Potter-inspired costumes. Silas was dressed as the Boy Who Lived Himself, while his mom and dad were Professors McGonagall and Dumbledore, respectively, and his younger brother was the owl Hedwig.

After the couple welcomed Silas, Justin opened up about how having a son influenced his music, including putting out his hit song “Can’t Stop The Feeling” in a 2016 Today interview. “I don’t know that it was directly inspired to be something that my son could listen to of mine, because there’s a lot of music he can’t listen to of mine. Not just yet,” he quipped.

Speaking of music, Justin has said that he would be a good mentor for his son if he decided to follow in his foot steps into the entertainment world. “If he wanted it bad enough, I suppose I could teach him a lot about what not to do,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2017.

Even though the couple may not share their children’s faces, Justin and Jessica have both spoken about the values they want to raise their kids with. When celebrating Father’s Day in 2020, the popstar wrote about wanting to teach Silas not to discriminate against people of different races, in light of the Black Lives Matter protests that swept the nation. “We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin,” he wrote in an Instagram caption.

Jessica also revealed that when Silas was as young as three, she was teaching him about gender equality and respecting women while giving a speech at the 2018 Maker’s Conference, per Bustle. “If young men respect their mothers, and their mothers put boundaries, that changes who they are when they become older. You have to do it super early on,” she said. “I want him to understand and have an equal partnership with whoever he chooses and be educated in that way. That motivates me.”

Phinneas Timberlake

Jessica and Justin welcomed their second son Phinneas in July 2020. Justin shared his first photo of his younger son in June 2021, when sharing a series of photos for Father’s Day on Instagram. The photo showed the singer and both of his sons playing a video game together. Jessica posted an adorable family photo to the social network of all four of them the following year with a sweet message for her husband.

While the couple clearly values keeping their kids out of the spotlight, Justin has admitted that he doesn’t plan to shield them from the public eye forever during a 2021 interview on the Armchair Expert podcast. “I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private but we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible,” he said. “And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do.”