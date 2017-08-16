Elvis Presley: Fans Mourn Legendary Singer On 40th Anniversary Of HIs Death

August 16th marks 40 years since Elvis Presley tragically died, and fans are flooding Twitter with messages of love for the legendary rocker to help his legacy live on.

The world was sent into absolute shock on Aug. 16, 1977 when news broke that Elvis Presley suffered a heart attack and died at the age of 42. Two months later, after his autopsy was complete, it was discovered that the rock ‘n roll legend had 14 drugs in his system. To this day, his cause of death is still ruled as a heart attack, but there are still plenty of questions as to what actually contributed to the tragedy. Regardless of what happened, though, Elvis will forever be remembered as one of the most legendary artists of all time, and his legacy continues to live on, even 40 years later.

On the day before Elvis’ death anniversary, his ex, Priscilla Presley, 72, and daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 49, led a candlelight vigil at his Graceland estate. Thousands of fans arrived to the ranch in Memphis, Tennessee to celebrate the “Love Me Tender” singer’s life, and it was a very touching memorial service. Fans carried candles as they walked past the graves at the estate and admired the tributes plastered around the grounds. “The largest amount of people attending the vigil in honor of Elvis Presley 40 years after his passing,” Lisa Marie wrote on Instagram. “Remarkable.” Absolutely.

“Unbelievably it’s been 40 years ago today that Elvis Presley died,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “The legend will live on thanks to the music he left us.” Another added, “On this day in 1977 “The King” Elvis Presley died of heart failure; 40 years later fans still can’t help falling in love with him.” See more fans mourning the legend The King here:

#elvispresley 40 years ago you went to heaven … RIP… Your Simply the best we love you dearly … 💕💞😎💞💕https://t.co/1NMEPLuGVA pic.twitter.com/SGor9Epwg6 — kent kristensen🥂🍾 (@kentkristensen1) August 16, 2017

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Elvis and his loved ones in the comments section below.