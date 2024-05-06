 Travis Kelce Gets a Friendship Bracelet from Taylor Swift Fan: Video – Hollywood Life

Travis Kelce Gets a Friendship Bracelet from Taylor Swift Fan in Cute Video: Watch

During a solo outing in Miami, a Swiftie passed the Super Bowl winner a friendship bracelet, similar to the ones fans give each other at 'The Eras Tour.'

May 6, 2024
“So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.” Travis Kelce cutely accepted a friendship bracelet from a Taylor Swift fan while he was at the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 5. As the Swiftie passed along a homemade friendship bracelet, the tight end, 34, graciously accepted. It was definitely a super cute moment.

Travis was seen greeting fans while walking around at the F1 Miami Grand Prix in the clip shared by ESPN. He sported a silky-looking green button-down shirt with a leafy design and matching shorts. He also rocked shades with a green frame and a black baseball cap. He seemed like he was enjoying saying hello to fans while at the event. A young fan then reached out and handed him a bracelet. “Here’s a friendship bracelet,” they said.

As Travis accepted the bracelet, he said that he would’ve traded with the fan if he could’ve. “You’re too kind. Thank you so much. I wish I had one to give back,” he said.  On the clip, ESPN wrote, “Travis Kelce always makes time for friendship bracelets.”

While attending the American Express Presents Carbone Beach event, Travis enjoyed listening to music and and posed for pictures.

For those who may not know, it’s not uncommon for Swifties to make friendship bracelets to exchange with one another at Taylor Swift, 34, concerts. Many people learned more about the tradition through the popularity of Taylor’s “Eras Tour.”

Swifties who have been following Taylor’s romance with the Super Bowl winner closely know that friendship bracelets were also a part of their love story. Back before they started dating, Travis revealed that he had tried to ask out the popstar with the help of a friendship bracelet when he attended the tour in the summer of 2023. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he said on his New Heights podcast. “She doesn’t meet anybody—or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

