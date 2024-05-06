Doja Cat Slays in Thong-Baring Leather Drape Dress at Pre-Met Gala Party: Photos

There’s still time before the Met Gala, but Doja Cat started serving looks early! While attending the Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration, Doja, 28, looked gorgeous as she sported a black leather dress from Vetementes to the event. The rapper’s outfit was a little risqué, with a thong peaking out from underneath as she posed for a few photos at Le Mercerie on Sunday, May 5.

The dress drape had an opening for her to show off her legs, and the black thong could be seen peaking out under the dress. It also had the company name Vetementes printed in white letters on the back. She also rocked a set of heels for the event and accessorized with some shining earrings.

Doja attended the event Vetementes creative director Guram Gvasalia. She was seen holding the fashion designer’s hand as she arrived. Doja also posted a photo of herself with Guram on Instagram after the event. She captioned the post of the two of them looking over their social with a spider emoji.

The event took place one day before the Met Gala. While the guest list is always kept pretty private ahead of the Costume Institute benefit, Doja made her debut at the annual fashion event when she wore a fabulous outfit, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld‘s pet cat Choupette, complete with ears and a fur tail. Not only that, she totally stole the show by meow-ing through the whole event while talking to reporters.

The Met Gala comes just two weeks after Doja took to social media to chastise parents for bringing young children to her shows, especially since she has provocative performances and raps about adult subject matter. “I don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “im rapping about c*m why are you bringing your offspring to my show [sic].”