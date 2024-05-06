Paris Hilton Jokes About Giving Baby Daughter London a Spray Tan: Watch

Paris Hilton knows her baby girl, London, is too young for a spray tan — but her future is open. The 43-year-0ld businesswoman joked about giving her 5-month-old a tan because she’s “so pale” in a new video that she shared to Instagram on Sunday, May 5.

“I got a spray tan last night, and she’s like, ‘The usual?'” Paris explained in the clip while carrying London. “Because usually, I like to be really tan. But I wasn’t thinking about you. You’re so pale. You’ve never been in the sun, and we can’t spray tan you. Can you? Just kidding.”

Paris wrote across the clip, “POV: Your mom is the queen of spray tans.” As for the video caption, she wrote, “Counting down the days until I can teach Baby London about the art of a [Tan Luxe] spray tan! “That’s hot!”

For their afternoon out, the mommy-daughter duo matched in white outfits. The reality TV star chose a plain white dress, while London was wearing a white lace dress with a pink bow headband.

In addition to London, Paris shares son Phoenix with her husband, Carter Reum. The parents welcomed their 1-year-old, Phoenix, in January 2023 via surrogate and London in November 2023 — also via surrogate.

The spouses kept their daughter away from the spotlight until last month when Paris shared photos of London to Instagram.

“Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum,” the proud mom captioned her post in April. “I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember. I’m so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother.”

Paris also revealed that her “incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song” in collaboration with Sia called “Fame Won’t Love You.”

“The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband [and] my family is more valuable than anything else in the world,” Paris added. “It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart – whether with family, friends, or yourself.”

Most recently, Paris opened up about the meaning behind London’s name during an episode of her podcast, “I Am Paris.”

“I chose London as her name because it’s one of my favorite cities in the world,” she said. “And ever since I was a little girl, I just always dreamed of having a little daughter named London. I think it also sounds so cute together, Paris and London, and it’s just such a beautiful and unique name.”