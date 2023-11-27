Paris Hilton Reveals New Details About Welcoming New Daughter, London: Life Feels ‘Complete’

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Four days after Paris Hilton, 42, confirmed that she and her husband, Carter Reum, secretly welcomed their second child, the Paris In Love star gushed over her daughter to PEOPLE. “I’m just over the moon that our little princess is here!” she told the outlet on November 27. “My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl.” As many recall, Paris welcomed her son, Phoenix Barron, in January via surrogate.

The now mother-of-two went on to add that she and Carter “are just so grateful and so happy. It’s exciting to be spending our first holidays as parents.” Paris also went on to recall the emotional moment she surprised her family on Thanksgiving with the news of London‘s arrival. “I am so excited to have our first holidays together. Thanksgiving was so special, surprising everyone with London and getting to show Phoenix the Christmas tree for the first time,” she said. “Seeing his eyes light up and seeing the wonder in his eyes, it’s such a magical experience. I can’t wait for our first Christmas together as a family.”

Later, The Simple Life alum revealed how she feels about having her own family in addition to her siblings having kids of their own. “Having my sister, my brother and all their kids come over. It’s the next generation of cousins, and it’s just great to watch them all grow up together,” she swooned. “I’m looking forward to those moments so much. The holidays have always been special to me, but now they’re even more special now that I have a family to share it with.”

Now, the “Stars Are Blind” songstress is looking forward to sharing her life of motherhood with her fans on Season 2 of Paris In Love. “I’m just excited for my fans to see this next stage of my life, being a wife and a mom,” Paris told the mag. “You get to experience a really in-depth look into my life and what a fun mom I am and how much love that I have to give and how I am very hardworking.”

The blonde beauty even revealed that fans will be able to see the moment that her mom, Kathy Hilton, first met baby Phoenix. “This season is also such a healing experience. From going through everything around releasing my memoir and talking to my family about it, and also surprising my mom on the show with meeting Phoenix for the first time. There are just so many special moments this season,” she shared. Paris took to Instagram on November 23 to share a photo of a pink onesie and announced that she is now a mother to two kiddos. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned the sweet post.

Many took to the comments to congratulate Paris, including Khloe Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner. “Oh my heart!!!!! Congratulations Paris!!!! Your family is beautiful and I can’t wait to meet London,” the 39-year-old penned. Meanwhile, Kris added, “Congratulations!!! we can’t WAIT to meet baby London!!!!! We love you!!!!” Season 2 of Paris In Love premieres on Peacock on November 30.