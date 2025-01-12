Paris Hilton’s Kids: Meet Her Son Phoenix & Daughter London

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Paris Hilton has discovered that her greatest joy in life is being a mom. After years of being open about wanting kids, the famous socialite welcomed her son Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023. Ten months later, Paris announced the birth of her daughter London on Thanksgiving Day 2023. Paris shares both her children with husband Carter Reum, whom she married in November 2021.

A few years into motherhood, Paris and her family faced a tragedy when they lost their Malibu home in the Los Angeles County wildfires in January 2025. In a heart-wrenching Instagram post, Paris pointed out that their house was full of “so many precious memories,” where “Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”

It was always Paris’ dream to be a mom. Now that the star has her hands full with two little ones, keep reading to learn more about Paris and Carter’s children.

Phoenix Barron Reum

Phoenix Barron Reum is Paris and Carter’s first child. The couple kept their son a secret until about a week after he was born in January 2023.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Paris told PEOPLE in a statement on January 24 when she shared the exciting news. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” she added. Paris also announced her son’s arrival on Instagram with a photo of the newborn grabbing her thumb. “You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote.

In February 2023, Paris read an except from her memoir on her podcast and revealed that she picked Phoenix’s name ten years before he was born. “We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London,” she read. “Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again,” she continued. “I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future.”

When Phoenix was 9 months old, Paris shared a photo of her child which attracted mean comments from fans who attacked Phoenix’s head shape. The “Stars Are Blind” singer defended her adorable son and slammed the haters in the comments section of a TikTok video from October 20. “There are some sick people in this world,” Paris wrote. “My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”

London Reum

London Reum is Paris and Carter’s second child. Paris announced she secretly welcomed a daughter on Thanksgiving 2023. She posted a picture of an adorable pink onesie monogrammed with her daughter’s name. “Thankful for my baby girl 🥹🩷👶🏼,” she wrote. Paris also confirmed her daughter’s arrival on TikTok, where she called Phoenix a “big brother” and told her niece and nephew that she has “two babies.” It’s unclear if Paris welcomed London via surrogate like she did with Phoenix.

Before London was born, Paris said that she was hoping to have a daughter for baby number two with Carter. “I can’t wait to have my own little princess one day,” she told E! News in October. “And that’s something that we talk about and think about all the time.” Paris also said in the interview that it’s “been amazing being a mom.”